Man reported missing from Calumet Heights
CHICAGO - A 79-year-old man was reported missing from Calumet Heights in the South Side.
Arthur Farmer was last seen April 2 and is missing from the 8700 block of South Luella Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.
Farmer was last seen wearing a dark gray and blue sweater, gray jogging pants and brown shoes, police said. He is 6-foot-1 and about 168 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call SVU detectives at 312-747-8274.