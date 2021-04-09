Man reported missing from Calumet Heights

article

A 79-year-old man was reported missing from Calumet Heights in the South Side.

Arthur Farmer was last seen April 2 and is missing from the 8700 block of South Luella Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Farmer was last seen wearing a dark gray and blue sweater, gray jogging pants and brown shoes, police said. He is 6-foot-1 and about 168 pounds.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Anyone with information is asked to call SVU detectives at 312-747-8274.