A 34-year-old man was reported missing from the Chicago Lawn area Tuesday night.

Police say Mario Fuentes was last seen in the 3500 block of West 61st Place, and his last known contact with anyone was on Jan. 10.

Fuentes is a Hispanic man, about 5'8, around 174 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

If located contact the Area One Special Victim's Unit at 312-747-8380.