Man reported missing from Chicago's North Side since November

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a man who has been missing since November.

Michal Serafin, 37, was last seen in November 2022, according to a CPD missing person alert.

Serafin is 5-foot-8, 250 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

He has connections to Chicago's North Side and in Evanston.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8266.