Expand / Collapse search

Man reported missing from Chicago's North Side since November

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Chicago
FOX 32 Chicago

Special Report: How missing persons investigations work

In a FOX 32 special report, Anita Padilla looks at how missing persons investigators do their jobs and all the challenges they face in real life.

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a man who has been missing since November.

Michal Serafin, 37, was last seen in November 2022, according to a CPD missing person alert.

Serafin is 5-foot-8, 250 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

He has connections to Chicago's North Side and in Evanston.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8266.

Michal Serafin | Chicago police