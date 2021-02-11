Man reported missing from East Garfield Park

article

Anthony Scott was last seen Nov. 3 and is missing from the 200 block of South Sacramento Boulevard, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Scott is known to frequent the areas of 44th Street and Indiana Avenue, 95th Street and Kedzie Avenue and 71st Street from Euclid to Exchange avenues, police said.

He is known to regularly wear a black hoodie and jeans, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Four detectives at 312-746-8255.