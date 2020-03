article

A 30-year-old man reported missing from the Far South Side may be disoriented, police said.

Gregory Stewart was last seen Feb. 27 near the area of 115th Street and Yale Avenue, on the border of Roseland and West Pullman, Chicago police said in a missing person alert.

Stewart was wearing a black jacket, black hooded sweatshirt and black hat.

Police asked anyone who knows his location to call Area South SVU detectives at 312-747-8274.