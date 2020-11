article

A 29-year-old man has been reported missing from Gary, Indiana.

Tyler Johnson was last seen Nov. 14 driving a gray Chevy Equinox, according to Gary police spokeswoman Dawn Westerfield.

He may be wearing a red shirt and gray cap.

Police asked anyone with knowledge of Johnson’s whereabouts to call Gary detectives at 219-881-1209 or 219-881-1231.