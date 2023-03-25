Expand / Collapse search

Man reported missing from University Village: Chicago police

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Roy Beard (Chicago Police Department)

CHICAGO - A 23-year-old man was reported missing from Chicago's University Village neighborhood Saturday morning. 

Police say Roy Beard was last seen on Feb. 28 around 5 p.m. He is missing from the 1100 South Laflin Avenue. 

Beard has black hair, brown eyes and is 6'4. He has a tattoo on his right arm of writing with a heart on the bottom. 

Police do not have a description of what he was wearing when he was last seen. 

If you have information about this individual, contact Area Three SVU at 312-744-8266. 