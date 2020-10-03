Man rescued from West Rogers Park fire

Firefighters rescued a man from a fire Saturday in West Rogers Park on the North Side.

The blaze was reported shortly after 1 a.m. at a home in the 6300 block of North Francisco Avenue, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Responding crews brought one man out of the home, fire officials said. He was taken to Swedish Hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

The fire was out within a half hour of firefighters arriving and no other injuries were reported, the fire department said.