Man riding on top of Blue Line train cuts head while jumping off as train stopped

A man cut his head after jumping from the top of a CTA Blue Line train Tuesday morning on the West Side, Chicago police said.

He was riding on top of the moving train and then jumped off when the train stopped in the 3700 block of West Congress, between the Pulaski and Kedzie-Homan stops, at 9:15 a.m., police said.

Paramedics took the man, 27, to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Blue Line trains were stopped until 9:30 a.m., according to alerts from the Chicago Transit Authority.

Advertisement

No other details were released.