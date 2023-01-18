Man riding passenger seriously injured in South Side drive-by shooting

A 29-year-old man was riding in the passenger seat of a car on Chicago's South Side when he was shot in the neck Wednesday morning.

Police say the victim was in a car in the 400 block of East 95th Street around 9:45 a.m. when he was fired on by an offender in another car.

The car with the victim continued westbound to the 1600 block of West. 95th Street where he called 911.

The victim was transported to Christ Medical Center in serious condition.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

No other injuries were reported and no one is in custody.

Area Two detectives are investigating.