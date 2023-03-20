Man robbed at gunpoint in Lake View

A man was robbed at gunpoint early Monday in the Lake View neighborhood.

The man, whose age was unknown, was walking toward his car around 4 a.m. in the 3200 block of North Ashland Avenue when he was approached by two gunmen who demanded his belongings, according to police.

The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene.

No one was injured in the robbery and no one is in custody.

Area Three detectives are investigating.