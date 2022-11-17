Man robbed, carjacked at gunpoint in Jefferson Park

A man was beaten, robbed and carjacked by a group of gunmen early Thursday in Jefferson Park on Chicago's Northwest Side.

The 46-year-old was sitting in his 2021 black Toyota sedan around 1:40 a.m. when five gunmen got out of an SUV and approached him in the 4900 block of West Lawrence Avenue, police said.

The group forced him out of his car, hit him in the head and stole his wallet before driving off in his car, police said.

The victim refused medical treatment.

No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.