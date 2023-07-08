Man robbed on CTA Brown Line in the Loop

A man was robbed on the CTA Brown Line in the Loop Friday night.

Police say a 56-year-old man was sleeping on a train around 11:25 p.m. when a male offender started going through his pockets

The offender took the victim's property and the two began to fight. Police responded to the first block of North Wabash Avenue and arrested the offender.

The victim refused medical treatment on scene.

Police are investigating the theft.