Man robbed on CTA Red Line on Chicago's Near North Side

A 35-year-old man was robbed on the CTA Red Line Thursday morning on the Near North Side, according to police.

Chicago police said the man was riding the train in the 1200 block of north Clark Street shortly before 4 a.m., when an unknown man approached and began to forcefully take the victim's belongings from his pockets.

The offender then fled in an unknown direction, police said.

The victims suffered minor cuts to his left knee and was taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody and area detectives are investigating.