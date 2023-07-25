Man robs Waukegan bank, implied he had gun: FBI

The FBI is seeking to identify a man who they say robbed a bank Monday afternoon in north suburban Waukegan.

Around 4:03 p.m., the FBI responded to a bank robbery at the Great Lakes Credit union – located at 3290 N. Lewis.

The suspect entered the business, displayed a note demanding money, and implied he was armed with a gun.

The suspect was described as a Black male, between the ages of 20 and 40, standing about 5-foot-6 and weighing 170 pounds. He was wearing a red pullover "Alabama" hooded sweatshirt, dark blue or purple t-shirt under the sweatshirt, faded and torn dark-colored jeans, and navy blue and white Jordan brand shoes with "23" on the back heel.

The suspect also had a beard and mustache, and a receding hairline.

Waukegan bank robbery suspect | FBI

He fled the scene on foot and remains at large, the FBI said.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is urged to contact authorities at 312-421-6700. Tips can also be provided at tips.fbi.gov.