Man robs West Side Chicago bank: FBI
CHICAGO - A man robbed a Chicago bank Thursday afternoon on the city's west side.
Around 4:20 p.m., the FBI responded to a bank robbery at the Self-Help Federal Credit Union located at 3960 W. 26th Street.
The suspect entered the bank and displayed a note to the teller, the FBI said. No weapon was implied or shown.
The suspect was described as a man in his 30s, standing about 6-feet tall, with a medium build. His race was unknown, and he was wearing an orange accented backpack and blue surgical mask.
Man who robbed bank on Chicago's West Side on Nov. 17, 2022 | FBI
The suspect remains at large, the FBI said.
No injuries were reported.
The public can report tips, even anonymously, at 312-421-6700 — or at tips.fbi.gov.