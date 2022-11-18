Man robs West Side Chicago bank: FBI

A man robbed a Chicago bank Thursday afternoon on the city's west side.

Around 4:20 p.m., the FBI responded to a bank robbery at the Self-Help Federal Credit Union located at 3960 W. 26th Street.

The suspect entered the bank and displayed a note to the teller, the FBI said. No weapon was implied or shown.

The suspect was described as a man in his 30s, standing about 6-feet tall, with a medium build. His race was unknown, and he was wearing an orange accented backpack and blue surgical mask.

Man who robbed bank on Chicago's West Side on Nov. 17, 2022 | FBI

The suspect remains at large, the FBI said.

No injuries were reported.

The public can report tips, even anonymously, at 312-421-6700 — or at tips.fbi.gov.