Man robs Wintrust Bank on Chicago's West Side: FBI

A Chicago bank was robbed Monday afternoon on the city's West Side.

Around 4:20 p.m., the FBI says a man walked into the Wintrust Bank located at 3354 W. 26th Street and presented a note to a teller demanding funds.

No weapon was implied or displayed, the FBI said. No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as a man, who was about 6-feet tall, wearing a black jacket, black knit cap, blue surgical mask, black sweatpants with white stripes on the side, and a backpack.

Chicago bank robbing suspect | FBI

The offender fled on foot and remains at large, the FBI said.

Anyone with information can report tips, even anonymously, at tips.fbi.gov or by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI.