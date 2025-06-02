Man on the run after robbing 2 Chicago banks hours apart: FBI
CHICAGO - A man is on the run after robbing two Chicago banks just hours apart on Monday, according to the FBI.
What we know:
The first robbery happened shortly after 9:30 a.m. at the Huntington Bank located at 1400 W. Fullerton Ave., authorities said. At 12:06 p.m., the same suspect hit a Fifth Third Bank at 5918 N. Broadway.
The FBI said the man was armed with a handgun and demanded money in both cases. No injuries were reported.
The suspect was wearing dark clothing, a hooded sweatshirt, a dark facial covering, dark pants with white soles, and was carrying a red drawstring backpack. He fled the scene before police arrived.
What you can do:
Anyone with more information on the robberies or the suspect can report a tip anonymously at 312-421-6700 or at tips.fbi.gov.