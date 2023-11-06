Man sent threatening letters with white substance to Niles police, school resource officer: police

article

An Iowa man is accused of threatening an elected official in Niles as well as members of the Niles Police Department last month.

Adam Provost, 31, is charged with two counts of threatening a public official and three counts of disorderly conduct.

On Oct. 6, Niles police were notified that a suspect, now identified as Provost, allegedly sent a threatening email to a Village of Niles elected official, police said.

When detectives began to follow up on the incident, Provost allegedly made threats toward members of the Niles Police Department.

It was quickly determined that Provost was located in the area of Council Bluffs, Iowa.

On Oct. 11, the Niles Police Department received a threatening letter in the mail that contained an unknown white granular substance, authorities said. Police believe the letter came from Provost.

It was determined that the substance was not a hazardous material. No injuries were reported during this incident.

On Oct. 16, Provost allegedly left threatening voicemails for a member of the Nile Police Department's command staff as well as a school resource officer, regarding placing chemical weapons in a local school.

Detectives knew that he was still in Council Bluffs, Iowa, and did not pose an imminent threat to any local schools, authorities said.

On the same day, the department received a report that Provost called the Niles Village Hall and threatened another elected official.

He was taken into custody that day by the Council Bluffs, Iowa Police Department.

On Oct. 23, the principal of Culver School, located at 6901 W. Oakton Street, reported the school received a letter from Provost that was addressed to a former school resource officer sometime between Oct. 12 and Oct. 23 that contained a white granular substance, police said.

The substance was determined to not be a hazardous material, and no injuries were reported.

The school declined to pursue criminal charges for that incident.

Provost is being held until his next court date.