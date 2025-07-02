Man seriously hurt after falling from moving car in Illinois, deputies say

The Brief A 40-year-old man fell out of a moving car Tuesday afternoon in Elburn, Illinois. He was flown to Good Samaritan Hospital with serious injuries. The Kane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.



A man is hospitalized after falling from a moving vehicle Tuesday afternoon in Elburn, Illinois, according to the Kane County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

Deputies said they were called around 4:11 p.m. to Illinois Route 38, just west of Illinois Route 47, for a report of a single-vehicle accident involving injuries.

Detectives spoke with the driver, a 38-year-old woman, who said her 40-year-old brother was riding in the passenger seat when he told her he was going to roll down the window but instead opened the door and fell out while the car was moving.

He was airlifted to Good Samaritan Hospital with serious injuries. His current condition is unknown.

The vehicle involved was a 2017 black Toyota sedan.

What we don't know:

It is unclear why the man opened the car door instead of the window.

The investigation is ongoing.

What you can do:

Anyone who witnessed the fall or has information is asked to call the Kane County Investigations Division at 630-444-1103.