A man was seriously wounded in a shooting early Sunday in Chatham on the South Side.

The 41-year-old was driving northbound about 12:50 a.m. in the 7800 block of South State Street when someone fired shots, Chicago police said.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the back and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.