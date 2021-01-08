Man seriously hurt in South Holland fire

A 55-year-old man was transferred to a burn unit in Chicago after being rescued from a fire Thursday evening in suburban South Holland.

Crews were called to a home about 9:45 p.m. and were told that everyone evacuated the unit except one person, the South Holland Fire Department said in a statement.

Police officers were first to arrive to the home in the 200 block of East 170th Street, but were unable to enter due to heavy smoke and heat.

Firefighters arrived, doused the fire and found the man inside, the department said.

He was given advanced life support care and taken to Ingalls Memorial Hospital. He was later transferred to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

A preliminary investigation shows the fire was accidental, the department said.

The victim was a 55-year-old man, and the department hasn’t received updates on his condition, South Holland spokeswoman Julia Huisman said in an email.