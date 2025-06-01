Man seriously injured after crash pinned him inside car: authorities

The Brief A man was extricated from his SUV after colliding with a semi-truck at Route 173 and Crowley Road in unincorporated Harvard, Ill. Reports indicated that an SUV had collided with a semi-truck and the adult male driver of the SUV was trapped inside the car. The SUV driver was airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries; police are still investigating the incident.



A man was extricated from his SUV after colliding with a semi-truck at Route 173 and Crowley Road in unincorporated Harvard, Ill.

What we know:

The Harvard Fire Protection District was dispatched to a reported crash on June 1 at 2:37 p.m. Reports indicated that an SUV had collided with a semi-truck and the adult male driver of the SUV was trapped inside the car.

The SUV had gone off the road and into a wooded area. Firefighters freed the patient from the vehicle in under 10 minutes. They also requested additional help from Mercyhealth MD-1, a medical helicopter, and an engine from the Hebron-Alden-Greenwood Fire Protection District.

The SUV driver was airlifted to Javon Bea Hospital–Riverside in Rockford with serious injuries.

The female driver of the semi-truck reported no injuries.

The road remained closed in both directions for approximately two hours.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Harvard Fire Protection District)

What we don't know:

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the circumstances of the crash.