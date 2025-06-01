Man seriously injured after crash pinned him inside car: authorities
HARVARD, Ill. - A man was extricated from his SUV after colliding with a semi-truck at Route 173 and Crowley Road in unincorporated Harvard, Ill.
What we know:
The Harvard Fire Protection District was dispatched to a reported crash on June 1 at 2:37 p.m. Reports indicated that an SUV had collided with a semi-truck and the adult male driver of the SUV was trapped inside the car.
The SUV had gone off the road and into a wooded area. Firefighters freed the patient from the vehicle in under 10 minutes. They also requested additional help from Mercyhealth MD-1, a medical helicopter, and an engine from the Hebron-Alden-Greenwood Fire Protection District.
The SUV driver was airlifted to Javon Bea Hospital–Riverside in Rockford with serious injuries.
The female driver of the semi-truck reported no injuries.
The road remained closed in both directions for approximately two hours.
(Harvard Fire Protection District)
What we don't know:
The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the circumstances of the crash.