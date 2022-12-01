Man seriously injured in Douglas drive-by shooting
CHICAGO - A man was found with a gunshot wound to the head on the South Side Wednesday night.
Police say a 20-year-old man was in the 3400 block of South King Drive in Douglas around 9:26 p.m. when someone in a black SUV shot at him and fled.
The victim was found unresponsive by officers and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.
A gun was found on the ground next to the victim. The shooter got away.
Area detectives are investigating.