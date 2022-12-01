Expand / Collapse search

Man seriously injured in Douglas drive-by shooting

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
CHICAGO - A man was found with a gunshot wound to the head on the South Side Wednesday night. 

Police say a 20-year-old man was in the 3400 block of South King Drive in Douglas around 9:26 p.m. when someone in a black SUV shot at him and fled. 

The victim was found unresponsive by officers and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. 

A gun was found on the ground next to the victim. The shooter got away. 

Area detectives are investigating. 