Man seriously injured in early morning West Side shooting

A man is in critical condition after being shot on Chicago's West Side early Wednesday.

Police say the victim, 36, was outside in the 4100 block of West Jackson Boulevard around 5 a.m. when he was shot in the right elbow.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

No other injuries were reported. No offender description is available and no one is in custody at this time.

Area Four detectives are investigating.