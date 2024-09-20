Man seriously injured in WaveRunner crash on Fox River in Cary: officials

article

A man was seriously injured Friday afternoon following a WaveRunner crash in suburban Cary.

The Cary Fire Protection District was called at 4:08 p.m. for a water rescue after receiving reports that a WaveRunner collided with a residential boat pier on the Fox River, near the 2500 block of Grove Lane.

Initially, reports indicated the male driver was unconscious in the water after the crash.

When paramedics arrived, the man was found conscious and near the shore. He was removed from the water and taken by ambulance to the helipad at Mercyhealth Hospital - Crystal Lake, according to officials.

He was then airlifted to Advocate Condell Medical Center.

Further details on the collision haven't been released and the investigation is ongoing.