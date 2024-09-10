Man seriously wounded after argument turns violent in Gresham

A 29-year-old man was seriously wounded after an argument turned violent in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood Tuesday morning.

According to the Chicago police, the victim got into a fight with an unidentified offender around 2:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of West 79th Street.

The offender pulled out a gun and opened fire, striking the victim several times before fleeing.

The Chicago Fire Department responded to the incident and took the victim to the University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment. He was listed in serious condition.

No arrests were reported. Area detectives are investigating.