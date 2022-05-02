Man seriously wounded by gunfire in West Garfield Park

A man was seriously wounded in a shooting Monday morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

The 39-year-old was inside a vehicle around 11:12 a.m. in the 500 block of North Pulaski Road when he was struck by gunfire, police said.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the ribs and was transported to Loretto Hospital where he was listed in serious condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.