Man seriously wounded by gunfire in West Garfield Park
CHICAGO - A man was seriously wounded in a shooting Monday morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.
The 39-year-old was inside a vehicle around 11:12 a.m. in the 500 block of North Pulaski Road when he was struck by gunfire, police said.
He suffered a gunshot wound to the ribs and was transported to Loretto Hospital where he was listed in serious condition, police said.
No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.