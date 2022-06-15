Man seriously wounded in Humboldt Park shooting

A man was shot and seriously wounded early Wednesday in a Humboldt Park alley.

The man, who is in his late 20s, was walking in the alley with someone around 5:52 a.m. in the 3300 block of West Chicago Avenue when they started arguing, police said.

The other person started shooting before fleeing in an unknown direction, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

The victim was shot in the thigh and transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in serious condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.