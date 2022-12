A 19-year-old man was seriously wounded after being fired at several times in the Loop Saturday night.

Police say the victim was standing outside in the 100 block of West Adams Street around 11:45 p.m. when shots were fired.

He was hit once in the groin and arm and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition.

The shooter got away.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Area Three Detectives are investigating.