Man seriously wounded in Roseland stabbing

A man was stabbed several times Tuesday morning in the Roseland neighborhood on Chicago's Far South Side.

Around 9:14 a.m., the 53-year-old was in the 11300 block of South Yale Avenue when someone walked up and stabbed him several times with an unknown object, police said.

The man was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was listed in serious but stable condition, officials said.

The stabbing suspect fled the scene southbound, according to police.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.

