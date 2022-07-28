Man seriously wounded in West Side shooting

A man was shot in an alley Thursday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.

The 26-year-old was walking through the alley around 1:25 a.m. when gunfire broke out in the 1200 block of South Lawndale Avenue, police said.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the neck and was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in serious condition, police said.

The victim was unable to provide further details to police.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.