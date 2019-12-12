Man sets ex-girlfriend’s vehicle on fire in Grand Crossing

A man allegedly set his ex-girlfriend’s vehicle on fire Thursday in Grand Crossing on the South Side.

The 29-year-old woman told police just after midnight, she was in the 1400 block of East 69th Place, when she allegedly saw her ex-boyfriend pour an accelerant on her vehicle, a black Jeep SUV, and set it on fire, Chicago police said.

No one was injured, police said.

The ex-boyfriend is not in custody, police said. CPD arson detectives are investigating.