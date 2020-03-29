Man shoots at vehicle, and two men inside shoot him

A 47-year-old man was struck by a bullet after the men he shot at returned gunfire Sunday in Scottsdale on the Southwest Side.

The man opened fire at a traveling vehicle about 5:20 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Knox Avenue, Chicago police said. Two men inside the vehicle, 21 and 29, returned shots, striking the older man in the abdomen, flank and leg.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition, police said. Neither of the men in the vehicle were hurt.

Area Central detectives are investigating.