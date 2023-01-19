Driver shoots man 4 times after car crash in Englewood

A 44-year-old man riding passenger was shot at by a driver after car crash in Englewood Thursday morning.

Police say the victim was inside a vehicle in the 1100 block of West 71st Street around 2:37 a.m. when their car was hit by a male driver.

The offender got out of the car and fired multiple shots at the victim's car before fleeing on foot.

The victim was transported to St. Bernard Hospital in critical condition with two gunshot wounds to each leg.

No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.