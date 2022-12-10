Man shoots woman in head during argument in Gresham neighborhood

A 31-year-old woman was shot in the head during a domestic-related incident in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood.

Police say the woman and a man were arguing in the 1300 block of West 80th Street around 11:11 p.m. when the shooting occurred.

The man had a handgun and fired shots. The woman was taken to Christ Medical Center in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the head.

The man was arrested. Area Two detectives continue to investigate.