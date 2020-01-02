Man shot 11 times, killed in Park Manor: police

A man was shot to death Thursday afternoon in Park Manor on the South Side.

Officers responded to gunfire about 1:40 p.m. in the 6900 block of South Michigan Avenue and found a man with 11 gunshot wounds, Chicago police said.

The man, who was about 30 years old, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and pronounced dead, police said.

Area Central detectives are conducting a homicide investigation.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately release details about the death.