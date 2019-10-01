Man shot 16 times while sitting on porch on Chicago's Southwest Side

A man was shot more than a dozen times Tuesday while sitting on a porch in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side.

The 32-year-old was sitting on the front porch of a home at 1:44 p.m. in the 3800 block of South Sacramento Avenue when he suffered 16 gunshot wounds to “various areas of his body,” according to Chicago police.

He was taken in critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.

Further details were not immediately available.

Area Central detectives are investigating.