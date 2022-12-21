Man shot 3 times in leg while walking in West Englewood

A 19-year-old man was shot three times in his left leg while walking in West Englewood early Wednesday morning.

Police say the victim was walking on the street in the 7000 block of South Damen Avenue around 1:16 a.m. when he was stuck by gunfire.

The victim was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition with three gunshot wounds to the lower left leg.

According to police, the victim was very uncooperative and refused to answer any questions about the incident.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The shooter is not in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.