Man shot 3 times while driving in Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood: police

A 23-year-old man was shot Wednesday afternoon while driving on Chicago's South Side.

Around 12:30 p.m., police say the victim was driving in the 6800 block of South Hermitage Avenue in the West Englewood neighborhood when he heard shots and felt pain.

The man sustained gunshot wounds to both his left and right arms, and his back, police said. He took himself to St. Benard Hospital where he's in serious condition.

Nobody is in custody, as Area One detectives investigate.

No further details were immediately available.