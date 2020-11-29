Man shot after argument at dice game in Austin

A 39-year-old man was shot after getting into an argument during a dice game Sunday in Austin on the West Side.

About 6:30 a.m., the man got into an argument with someone over a dice game in the 1400 block of North LeClaire Avenue, when they pulled out a gun and fired shots at him, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the right knee and took himself to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, and is in good condition, police said.

Area Five detectives are investigating.