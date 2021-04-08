Man shot after argument on CTA platform Englewood
CHICAGO - A 27-year-old man was shot after getting into an argument on a CTA platform Thursday in Englewood on the South Side.
About 12:35 a.m., he was standing on a platform in the first block of West 69th Street, when he got into an argument with a man who pulled out a gun and fired shots, Chicago police said.
He was struck in the right arm and brought to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition, police said.
Area One detectives are investigating.