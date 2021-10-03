Man shot after getting into an argument with offender on Chicago's West Side: police

A man is in critical condition after he was shot in Austin on Chicago's West Side.

The shooting occurred in the 5600 block of West Chicago.

At about 9:21 p.m., a 59-year-old man was arguing with an unknown offender, who then shot him in the torso, police said.

The victim was listed in critical condition.

The offender was last seen leaving the scene in a white van, police said.

The offender is described as a Black male, 5’6" and was wearing black pants and a white t-shirt.

Area Four detectives are investigating.