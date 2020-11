A man was shot Sunday after getting into a fight in Englewood on the South Side.

About 6:50 p.m., the man, 32, was fighting with someone he knew in the 6300 block of South Carpenter Street when the other person pulled out a gun and opened fire, striking him in the buttocks, Chicago police said.

The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

Area One detectives are investigating.