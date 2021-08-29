Man shot and critically wounded following argument in West Rogers Park

A man was shot and critically wounded following an argument in West Rogers Park on the North Side.

About 1:40 a.m., the 40-year-old was shot in the chest by an unknown male after an argument outside in the 6300 block of North Western Avenue, Chicago police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

He was driven to Swedish Covenant Hospital and then transferred to NorthShore Hospital where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

The shooter is believed to be 17 to 18-years-old, police said.

Advertisement

No one was in custody.