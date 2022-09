A man was fatally shot after an argument Saturday night in West Woodlawn on the South Side.

The man, 29, was arguing with another man inside a residence about 11:15 p.m. in the 6600 block of South Evans Avenue when he was shot in the neck and arm, Chicago police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

No one was in custody. Detectives are investigating.