A man was shot and killed Thursday afternoon while riding a Divvy bicycle in Gresham on the South Side.

A gunman approached on foot and shot the 27-year-old man in the 7700 Block of South Seeley Avenue around 2:40 p.m., Chicago Police said.

The man was shot several times and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died, police said. His name hasn’t been released.

Police reported no arrests.

