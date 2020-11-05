Man shot, another pistol-whipped in Englewood home invasion: police

A man was shot Wednesday after two people broke into a home Wednesday in Englewood on the South Side.

About 10:15 p.m., the suspects forced their way into the home through a back door in the 6400 block of South Laflin Street and pistol-whipped a 60-year-old man inside, Chicago police said.

They went into a room and shot a 37-year-old man in the leg and back before taking his wallet, cash and iPhone, police said.

The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, police said. The other man refused medical attention.

No arrests have been reported. Area One detectives are investigating.