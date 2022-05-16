Man shot at Bronzeville gas station

A man wounded in a drive-by shooting at a gas station Sunday night in the Bronzeville neighborhood.

The 35-year-old was sitting in a parked car at a gas station around 10:30 p.m. in the 400 block of East Pershing Road when he was shot by someone in a black Chevy Malibu, police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.