Man shot at by 3 in Englewood, in serious condition: Police

A 37-year-old man was shot while sitting in his car in Englewood Tuesday night.

Police said the man was in the 5500 block of South Throop, when he was shot at by three unidentified offenders, who fled on foot.

The man was shot once in the arm and a second time in the arm pit.

He was taken to the University of Chicago in serious condition, police said.

There is no one custody and Area One detectives are investigating.